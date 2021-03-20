Inside Privacy Audiocast: Episode 12 – Conversation with Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa
Mar 202021
March 20, 2021 Non-U.S.
Dan Cooper and Mosa Mkhize of Covington & Burling write:’
In celebration of data privacy as a human right as part of South Africa’s Human Rights Day 2021, we feature special guest Advocate Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa on Episode 12 of Covington’s Inside Privacy Audiocast. Together with Dan Cooper and Mosa Mkhize, we discuss the Information Regulator of South Africa’s mandate, data protection legislation in South Africa and the implementation of Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
