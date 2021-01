Not everyone was discouraged on this year’s Data Privacy Day. Dan Cooper and Kurt Wimmer of Covington and Burling did a podcast on developments in 2020 and trends to watch this year.

One of the points the always-optimistic Kurt makes is that the pandemic threw a wrench into moving forward on a slew of new privacy laws that had been passed, but the passing of so many laws is a positive. Listen to the podcast for a more upbeat take on things.