Insecure wheels: Police turn to car data to destroy suspects’ alibis

Olivia Solon reports:

On June 26, 2017, the lifeless body of Ronald French, a bearded auto mechanic with once-twinkling eyes, was mysteriously found in a cornfield in Kalamazoo County, Michigan. French, a grandfather of eight who always tried to help people “down on their luck,” his daughter Ronda Hamilton told NBC affiliate WOOD of Kalamazoo, had disappeared three weeks before. According to the police report, a cord had been wrapped around his neck, his face and his feet. He had been dragged behind a vehicle so forcefully that he had abrasions along his back, and his skull had been partly flattened. The medical examiner attributed French’s death to “homicidal violence.” But then his grieving family heard nothing about arrests.

Read more on NBC.

There’s really nothing shocking or new about this. PogoWasRight.org started reporting on the issues and concerns back in 2010 (search this site for “black box” and “EDR” to find about four dozen other stories over the years. But it’s something that seems needs to be repeated for new generations of drivers or car owners. And of course, it remains something that needs to be addressed in the context of surveillance. If law enforcement can use my car’s recording system to get evidence against me, do they need a warrant? What if someone else is driving my car? Do they then have no expectation of privacy in car recordings? There’s still a lot to unpack….