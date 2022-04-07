Inquiry after leak of “Official Sensitive” information involving Queen

BBC reports:
An inquiry is under way after official correspondence about procedures for when the Queen dies was accidentally leaked by the Welsh government.
The correspondence and a security pamphlet marked “official sensitive”, was emailed to a member of the public.
Read more at BBC.
Well, from reading the full article, PogoWasRight learned that something marked “Official Sensitive” by the UK government should not be shared. That’s interesting, as the response DataBreaches.net recently received to a freedom of information request filed with the UK government was stamped “Official Sensitive.” DataBreaches was considering publishing it to show how the government had responded to a request for information about the possible seizure of a forum’s server and possible arrest(s). There had been nothing in their response (a refusal of the request and the explanation for the refusal) that we would consider “sensitive” here in the U.S.