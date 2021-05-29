INM seeking exploratory talks over legal claims following data breach

May 292021
Arthur Beesley reports:
Independent News & Media [INM] has signalled its interest in exploratory talks over legal claims lodged following the data breach scandal that rocked the group when businessman Denis O’Brien was its main shareholder.
The claims centre on the searching of emails in 2014 that belonged to lawyers, senior journalists, former INM executives and public relations figures. The High Court has heard that back-up IT tapes from INM ended up in the hands of third-party companies for “data interrogation” on information relating to 19 named individuals, who became known as the INM 19.
