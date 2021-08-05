Infrastructure Bill Would Require Alcohol Monitors for All New Cars

Aug 052021
August 5, 2021 Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Joseph Simonson and Jack McEvoy report:
The bipartisan infrastructure bill includes a provision that would require auto manufacturers to equip “advanced alcohol monitoring systems” in all new cars.
Buried in the massive proposal—which is already longer than 2,700 pages—is a section titled, “ADVANCED IMPAIRED DRIVING TECHNOLOGY,” which mandates new vehicles include “a system that … passively and accurately detect[s] whether the blood alcohol concentration of a driver of a motor vehicle is equal to or greater than the blood alcohol concentration” of .08, in which case the system would “prevent or limit motor vehicle operation.”
Read more on the Washington Free Beacon.