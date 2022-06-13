A case mentioned on FourthAmendment.com caught my eye:

Defendant consented to providing his passcode to his cell phone. Even if not, it was admissible because of inevitable discovery. United States v. Morales, 2022 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 104053 (E.D.Mo. June 10, 2022).*

I wish I could access the opinion because how would it be inevitable discovery if he refused to provide the passcode? Does the government claim it could hack the phone?

If anyone has access to the opinion and can share it quote the relevant part of the opinion, I’d like to know.