Industry and academia leaders unite to transform healthcare through AI adoption

 January 15, 2022  Posted by  Healthcare

Leading public, private, educational and research organisations across the US healthcare and life sciences industries have announced the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Coalition (AI3C).

The coalition brings together the Brookings Institution, Cleveland Clinic, Duke Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Microsoft, Novant Health, Plug and Play, Providence, UC San Diego, and University of Virginia with the goal of maximising technology to provide recommendations, tooling and best practices for AI in healthcare.

