Indonesia finally passes personal data protection law

Sep 202022
September 20, 2022 Featured News, Laws, Non-U.S.
Eileen Yu reports:
Indonesia finally has passed its personal data protection law that has been in discussions since 2016. The government believes the new Bill will be critical amidst a spate of data security breaches in the country.
Indonesia’s House of Representatives earlier this month approved the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, paving the way for its ratification on Tuesday. The country now joins other jurisdictions in Southeast Asia that have dedicated personal data protection laws, including Singapore and Thailand.
Read more at ZDNet.