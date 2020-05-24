India’s Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on Zoom ban for privacy breach, security issues

From Business Standard:

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking a ban on popular video-conferencing software application Zoom, until formulation of an appropriate legislation.

[…]

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy issued a notice to the Centre on this plea.

The petitioner, Harsh Chugh, argued that the software application was not safe and did not have end-to-end encryption, and as a consequence, it was violating the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009, news agency IANS reported.