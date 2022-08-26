India’s Parliament Committee To Hear Twitter, IRCTC On Data Privacy

IANS reports:

Parliamentary panel on Communications and Information Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter and IRCTC over data privacy.

As per the Lok Sabha the step was ‘to hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India on the subject of Citizens Data Security and Privacy’.

The committee will hear the views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject of citizens’ data security and privacy.