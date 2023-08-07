India’s Lower House of Parliament Approves Data Privacy Bill

Aug 072023
Sankalp Phartiyal reports:
India’s lower house of parliament Monday approved a privacy bill that seeks to ease data storage, processing and transfer norms for BigTech companies as well as Indian firms seeking growth abroad.
The proposed legislation, which has been years in the making, allows companies to export data to any country except those New Delhi specifically names by a notification. The bill needs the approval of the upper house of parliament, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition does not have majority.
Read more at Bloomberg. (sub. req.)
For some background on the law, see this recent post on New Indian Express and this one by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.