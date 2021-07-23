India’s DNA data law seen to harm minorities, hurt privacy

Jul 232021
Rina Chandran reports:
A proposed Indian law on the collection and use of genetic data to tackle crime can violate privacy, and target minorities and marginalised communities disproportionately, according to technology experts and human rights groups.
The DNA Technology Regulation Bill allows the profiling of victims, those accused of crimes, and those reported missing, and storing of their DNA information in national and regional data banks. It also aims to set up a DNA Regulatory Board.
Read more on Reuters.
h/t, Joe Cadillic