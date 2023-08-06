India’s Data Protection Bill 2023: Everything we need to know

Rakesh Kumar reports:

The government introduced the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, on Thursday to ‘safeguard’ citizens’ data. This is the third version of the bill, the work on which has been going on since 2017. It was the year when the apex court of the country ruled that privacy is a fundamental right of the people of India, just like any other right in the country. The decision compelled the government to come up with legislation to protect this right.

The bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amid uproar from Opposition members, who were arguing that the bill had many flaws and it gives the government a free pass in case of breaches. Therefore, it should be moved to the parliamentary standing committee.