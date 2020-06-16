India’s Aadhaar Needs Checks and Balances

Milad Emamian reports:

Over the last ten years, India has rapidly adopted Aadhaar, the world’s largest national identification system. But critics increasingly raise concerns over how Aadhaar operates.

In a recent paper, for example, Vrinda Bhandari, a lawyer, and Renuka Sane, a professor with the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, argue that the legal framework surrounding Aadhaar suffers from several weaknesses in “accountability, delegation, and grievance redressal and enforcement” and needs to be changed.