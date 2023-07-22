Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments in medical privacy, malpractice cases

This was reported on June 23 by Casey Smith:

Indiana Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments for multiple cases Tuesday, weighing the stakes in a medical privacy case and considering an allegation of medical malpractice at a state prison.

Both cases are among the 10 being heard and weighed by the high court this month. It’s not yet clear when opinions will be issued in either case.

In Z.D. v. Community Health Network Inc., an unnamed woman — identified as “Z.D.” — is suing Community Health Network after her medical diagnosis was mailed to the wrong person and then shared on social media.

After undergoing an examination and medical testing in the emergency department of an Indianapolis Community Health Network facility in 2018, hospital staff were unable to reach Z.D. to deliver her test results.

The lawsuit claims that a Community Health Network employee mailed a letter with Z.D.’s diagnosis and suggested treatment, but the letter was addressed to another person and instead reached a high school classmate of the woman’s daughter, Jonae Kendrick, who then posted it on Facebook.

Multiple people, including Z.D.’s daughter, saw the online post, according to court documents.

Z.D. said in the court challenge that she learned about her own medical diagnosis from her daughter. The woman paid Kendrick a $100 “bribe” in exchange for the letter, which was later removed from Facebook.