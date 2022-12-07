Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure

Dec 072022
The Straits Times reports:
Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China’s access to their data and exposing children to mature content.
The office of Indiana Attorney-General Todd Rokita, a Republican, said the popular app, owned by ByteDance, violates the state’s consumer protection laws by not disclosing the Chinese government’s potential to access sensitive consumer information.
