Indiana attorney general says no charges recommended in fetal remains case

One of the most disturbing privacy and data security cases of the decade has come to an end of sorts. Rick Callahan of AP reports the update to a case first reported last year, but caution: this story may be triggering for some people.

Indiana’s attorney general recommended no criminal charges or licensing actions Wednesday after concluding an investigation into more than 2,000 sets of fetal remains found last year at the suburban Chicago garage of a late prolific abortion doctor.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office’s investigation determined the fetal remains were from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had performed at his three Indiana clinics between 2000 and 2003 and found that Klopfer failed to arrange for their proper disposition as required by state law. Investigators determined that Klopfer apparently acted alone in his handling of the remains, Hill said.

[…]

The investigation also found that Klopfer failed to arrange for the appropriate disposal of tens of thousands of patient health records after his Indiana clinics in Forty Wayne, Gary and South Bend closed in 2014 and 2015.