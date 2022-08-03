India withdraws personal data protection bill that alarmed tech giants

Manish Singh reports:
The Indian government has withdrawn its long-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill that drew scrutiny from several privacy advocates and tech giants who feared the legislation could restrict how they managed sensitive information while giving government broad powers to access it.
The move comes as a surprise as lawmakers had indicated recently that the bill, unveiled in 2019, could see the “light of the day” soon enough. New Delhi received dozen of amendments and recommendations from a parliamentary panel, which includes lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, that “identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern digital privacy law,” said India’s Junior IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
