India Releases Draft Non-Personal Data Governance Framework

Aug 092020
 
 August 9, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On July 13, 2020, a Committee of Experts within India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“the Committee”) published the first draft of a Non-Personal Data Governance Framework for India for public consultation.

[…]

Key takeaways of the Committee Report include:

  • Definition of Non-Personal Data: The Committee provides new definitions for different types of non-personal data (public, community and private) and defines the concept of “sensitive” non-personal data.

[…]

