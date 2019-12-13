India Proposes Updated Personal Data Protection Bill

Kurt Wimmer and Gabe Maldoff of Covington and Burling write

More than a year after the Government of India’s Committee of Experts released a draft Personal Data Protection Bill in July 2018 (the “2018 draft”), India is one step closer to passing a comprehensive data privacy law.

The updated Bill retains the core structure of the previous draft, which closely adheres to the model provided by the GDPR. There are, however, noteworthy changes in this most recent Bill, including to some of the more controversial features of the 2018 draft, such as data localization requirements and provisions carrying criminal penalties. The Bill also includes requirements that did not appear in the first draft, such as an enhanced right to erasure, obligations that attach to “anonymous data,” and specific requirements for “social media intermediaries.”