India Passes Digital Personal Data Protection Act

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
Stephen Mathias from Kochhar & Co. reports that in early August 2023, the Indian Parliament passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (the “Act”), bringing to a close a 5-year process to enact an omnibus data privacy law in India. The Act was ratified by the President of India and will come into effect once notified by the Government. The Act significantly updates a previous draft, and departs substantially from the GDPR model of privacy laws.
Effective Date
The Government has announced that it would implement the Act within 10 months, but has not yet set an effective date. The Act may be brought into effect in stages, as has been the case with other legislation. The Act does not provide a grace period for compliance.
