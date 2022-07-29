India Delays Introduction of Data Protection Bill Before Parliament

Jul 292022
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On July 24, 2022, the Financial Express published an article on Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Indian Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, noting that the introduction of the Indian Data Protection Bill (the “Bill”) before Parliament will be delayed by a few months. The Bill was expected to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commenced on July 18, 2022.
The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to finalizing the Bill but noted that “[i]f we have to make a choice between doing something quickly versus doing something right, with a few months delay, we will choose the latter.”
Read more at Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.