India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, WeChat, Cam Scanner

Sangeeta Nair reports:

India has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, security of state and public order.

The Union Ministry of Information Technology had received several complaints from various sources including reports regarding misuse of some mobile apps available on iOS and Android platforms to steal and transmit users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India.

The compilation of the stolen data and its profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India. The Ministry recognised this as a matter of deep and immediate concern that required emergency measures.

The Ministry had also received concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy in operation of certain apps. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Home Ministry had also sent a recommendation to block such malicious apps.