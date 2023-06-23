Increase in In-House Oversight of Privacy

Jason C. Gavejian and Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis write:
The Association of Corporate Counsel and Major, Lindsey & Africa recently released their 2023 Law Department Management Benchmarking Report (Report) which tracks key trends in law department financial and operational data.
Unsurprising, as there has been an increase in privacy regulation across the country with several states passing comprehensive privacy legislation in 2023, privacy compliance is becoming a focus for legal departments. Our team is seeing this significant growth show up in a wide range of areas, ranging from the adoption of new technologies, incident response, compliance generally, vendor management, and transactions.
Read more at Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report.