In Video Privacy Case Against Patreon, Plaintiff Directs Court to Recent Ruling Against Boston Globe in Similar Suit
Christina Tabacco writes:
On Monday, the plaintiff pursuing a Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) suit against Patreon Inc., an online membership business that features exclusive video content subscribers can pay for monthly, pointed the court to a favorable decision rendered in another VPPA case. There, the District of Massachusetts upheld the complaint over Boston Globe Media Partners LLC’s bid to dismiss it.
The Patreon user’s statement of recent decision attached the six-page ruling against the Globe, a multimedia provider which creates and hosts hundreds if not thousands of videos as stand-alone content, as supplements to articles, and as content sponsored by advertisers. There, the plaintiff accused the Globe of disclosing its digital subscribers’ personally identifiable information like users’ Facebook ID, email address, first name, last name, mailing address to Facebook without their permission.
h/t, Joe Cadillic