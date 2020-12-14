In the news this week….

Dec 142020
December 14, 2020 Misc
Joe Cadillic’s reading list this week has many interesting links. Here are just a few of them:
Poland-Data Protection Authority Reprimand for disclosure of the list of quarantined persons:
Sweden- Data Protection Authority fined seven health care providers for privacy violations:
https://www.datainspektionen.se/nyheter/brister-i-hur-vardgivare-styr-personalens-atkomst-till-journaluppgifter/
Italy-Data Protection Authority the Ministry of the Interior 50,000 euro for unlawful processing of personal data:
UK-The Welsh Government Says People Will Get ID Cards to Prove They’ve Been Vaccinated:
Is facial recognition too biased to be let loose?
Resisting The Rise Of Facial Recognition:
