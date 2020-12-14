In the news this week….

Joe Cadillic’s reading list this week has many interesting links. Here are just a few of them:

Poland-Data Protection Authority Reprimand for disclosure of the list of quarantined persons:



Sweden- Data Protection Authority fined seven health care providers for privacy violations:

Italy-Data Protection Authority the Ministry of the Interior 50,000 euro for unlawful processing of personal data: https://www.gpdp.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docweb-display/docweb/9493020

UK-The Welsh Government Says People Will Get ID Cards to Prove They’ve Been Vaccinated: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/people-wales-id-cards-prove-23102143

Is facial recognition too biased to be let loose? https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03186-4 Resisting The Rise Of Facial Recognition: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03188-2