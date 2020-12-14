In the news this week….

Joe Cadillic’s reading list this week has many interesting links.  Here are just a few of them:

Poland-Data Protection Authority Reprimand for disclosure of the list of quarantined persons:

Sweden- Data Protection Authority fined seven health care providers for privacy violations:
Italy-Data Protection Authority the Ministry of the Interior 50,000 euro for unlawful processing of personal data:
UK-The Welsh Government Says People Will Get ID Cards to Prove They’ve Been Vaccinated:
Is facial recognition too biased to be let loose?
Resisting The Rise Of Facial Recognition:
Find more interesting links on MassPrivateI.

