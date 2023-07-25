In SEC Battle, Covington Ordered to Disclose Names of 7 Clients

 July 25, 2023

Abigail Adcox reports:

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia has ruled that Covington & Burling must disclose to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the names of seven clients whose information may have been exposed in a 2020 cyberattack that impacted the firm.

“Covington shall produce to the Commission the names of the seven clients as to whom it has not been able to rule out that a threat actor accessed material nonpublic information,” Mehta wrote in his opinion Monday.

