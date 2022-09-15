In: Right to Information disclosure of sensitive info will breach right to privacy: Banks tell Supreme Court
Indu Bhan reports:
Lenders, including SBI, PNB and HDFC Bank, on Tuesday vehemently opposed any disclosure of their “highly confidential and sensitive” inspection and risk assessment reports under the Right to Information Act, saying this would amount to invasion of right to privacy of their lenders and customers, shareholders and employees.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported the banks’ argument.
