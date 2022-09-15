In: Right to Information disclosure of sensitive info will breach right to privacy: Banks tell Supreme Court

Sep 152022
 
 September 15, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Laws, Non-U.S.

Indu Bhan reports:

Lenders, including SBI, PNB and HDFC Bank, on Tuesday vehemently opposed any disclosure of their “highly confidential and sensitive” inspection and risk assessment reports under the Right to Information Act, saying this would amount to invasion of right to privacy of their lenders and customers, shareholders and employees.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported the banks’ argument.

Read more at Financial Express.

 

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.