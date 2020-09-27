In: Doctor Suspended By Medical Council For Discussing Postmortem On TV, Court Upholds Decision

Garima reports from Chennai:

Refusing to set aside the punishment given by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council in suspending him for discussing a postmortem report during TV debate, the Madras High Court has directed the doctor to stay away from medical practice for a month as held by the council. The bench headed by the Honourable Justice Parthiban has further directed the medical council to file a detailed report on the issue and submit before the court. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu medical council suspended the license of the doctor as a punishment for discussing the contents of a postmortem report in a TV debate. Aggrieved by the council’s decision, the doctor had moved the High Court seeking relief.