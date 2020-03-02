In Coronavirus Fight, China Gives Citizens a Color Code, With Red Flags

Mar 022020
 
 March 2, 2020  Posted by  Featured News, Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Paul Mozur, Raymond Zhong and Aaron Krolik report:

As China encourages people to return to work despite the coronavirus outbreak, it has begun a bold mass experiment in using data to regulate citizens’ lives — by requiring them to use software on their smartphones that dictates whether they should be quarantined or allowed into subways, malls and other public spaces.

But a New York Times analysis of the software’s code found that the system does more than decide in real time whether someone poses a contagion risk. It also appears to share information with the police, setting a template for new forms of automated social control that could persist long after the epidemic subsides.

Read more on the New York Times.

