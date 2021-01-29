Immigration lawyer sues over seizure of his cellphone at airport

Jan 292021
 
 January 29, 2021  Posted by  Court, Surveillance, U.S.

Debra Cassens Weiss reports:

Texas immigration lawyer Adam A. Malik has sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for seizing and retaining his iPhone when he returned to the United States from a trip to Costa Rica.

Malik’s Jan. 25 lawsuit says the government seized his phone and searched the contents absent reasonable suspicion that it contained contraband or evidence of illegality. U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not obtain a warrant.

Read more on ABA Journal.

via FourthAmendment.com

