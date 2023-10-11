Immigration and Citizenship Status Add to Definition of Sensitive Information under California’s Consumer Privacy Act

Jason C. Gavejian, Joseph J. Lazzarotti, and Robert Yang of JacksonLewis write:
On October 8, 2023, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 947. Effective January 1, 2024, the bill will revise the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) definition of “sensitive personal information” to include personal information that reveals a consumer’s citizenship or immigration status.
Under the CCPA, consumers have certain rights with regard to their personal information, including enhanced notice, access, and disclosure; the right to deletion; the right to restrict the sale of information; and protection against discrimination for exercising these rights.
