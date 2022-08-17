Immigration Activists Say LexisNexis Sells Personal Data to ICE

Aug 172022
 
 August 17, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Samantha Hawkins reports:

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. collects personal information from consumers and sells it to corporations, law enforcement, and government agencies without their consent, according to a complaint filed by immigration activists in an Illinois circuit court Tuesday.

The activists claim LexisNexis’ practice of selling personal data through the online platform Accurint violates the privacy of Illinois residents. The giant database aggregates the personal information of millions of people and allows LexisNexis users, like law enforcement agencies, to access it, the plaintiffs said.

Read more at Bloomberg Law (sub. req.)

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.