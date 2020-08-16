IMA, legal experts call NDHM ‘absolutely unnecessary’

Aug 162020
August 16, 2020 Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Ashish Srivastava reports:
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and legal experts have raised a red flag over the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.
The IMA officials and legal experts shared serious concerns about the confidentiality and privacy of the health data while calling the initiative an “absolutely unnecessary” exercise.
