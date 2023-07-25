Illness Caused by Outing Ruled Work-Related

Jiji Press reports:

The labor authorities have ruled that a man developed mental illness because his sexual orientation was revealed by his boss without consent, recognizing it as a work-related condition eligible for workers’ compensation insurance benefits.

The man in his 20s won the judgment from the labor standards inspection office in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district March 18, he told a press conference Monday.

His case is the first in Japan in which a disease caused by outing, or revealing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity without the person’s consent, was recognized as work-related, according to a group of his supporters.

Read more at Japan News.

 

