Illinois just made it possible to sue people for doxxing attacks

August 12, 2023
Last Friday, Illinois became one of the few states to pass an anti-doxxing law, making it possible for victims to sue attackers who “intentionally” publish their personally identifiable information with intent to harm or harass them. (Doxxing is sometimes spelled “doxing.”)
The Civil Liability for Doxing Act, which takes effect on January 1, 2024, passed after a unanimous vote. It allows victims to recover damages and to request “a temporary restraining order, emergency order of protection, or preliminary or permanent injunction to restrain and prevent the disclosure or continued disclosure of a person’s personally identifiable information or sensitive personal information.”
