Illinois High Court Allows Biometric Privacy Claims to Go Back Five Years

Feb 112023
David Poell and Alyssa Sones of SheppardMullin write:
A plaintiff has her fingerprints forever. But she doesn’t have forever to file a lawsuit for improper retention, deletion, collection, or use of her fingerprints. For years, Illinois courts have been perplexed on what statute of limitations applies to different claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (“BIPA”). That left an unanswered question: how long does a plaintiff have to file a BIPA claim before losing it? The Illinois Supreme Court weighed in last week, siding with the plaintiffs’ bar. In Tims v. Black Horse Carriers, Inc., that Court held that plaintiffs have five years to file any BIPA claim.
