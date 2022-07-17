Illinois Attorney General releases guidelines to protect online medical privacy

Sharon Wren reports:
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released guidelines to help individuals seeking reproductive care protect their privacy while using apps and online platforms. He urges people to exercise caution when utilizing web-based apps and websites that might track users’ search and location information, which could be shared with third parties.
People should be aware that information such as location and search histories are often collected by apps and service providers. In particular, fertility and menstrual tracking apps require users to provide personal information related to reproductive health. Such information might be disclosed or sold to third parties and Attorney General Raoul is encouraging people to use information on the Attorney General’s website to help them protect their personal data. The information is available by clicking here.
Read more at Our Quad Cities.