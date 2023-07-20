Ill. Supreme Ct. Refuses to Reconsider BIPA Ruling, Despite Warning About ‘Astronomical’ Penalties

Jul 202023
Jim Sams reports an update to a case previously noted on this site:
The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its 4-3 decision that found violations of the state’s Biometric Privacy Act occur each time an unauthorized scan is made, rejecting arguments that such an interpretation will lead to astronomical damage awards that could destroy businesses.
The same four justices who decided a new BIPA violation occurs every time an unauthorized scan is made ruled against White Castle System in a petition for rehearing in a lawsuit filed against the hamburger chain by its store manager Latrina Cothron.
h/t, Joe Cadillic