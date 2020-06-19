IL: Groups ask court to block sharing of private medical info with law enforcement in McHenry County

From the ACLU of Illinois:

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Illinois (LULAC), the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) and the Health and Medicine Policy Research Group (HMPRG) today asked an Illinois appellate court to block the forced sharing of private medical information about McHenry County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 with law enforcement and other first responders.

[…]

The brief notes that if names of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will end up in the hands of law enforcement and other first responders, many community residents will avoid seeking health care, including testing for COVID. The fact is that some will eschew testing and treatment if private medical information is shared, undermining public health efforts designed to protect all residents of McHenry County.