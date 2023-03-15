IKEA settles class action lawsuit over FACTA violation

IKEA agreed to pay $24.25 million to resolve claims it printed receipts with too many payment card digits, a violation of FACTA (the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act of 2003).  The case was Richardson, et al. v. IKEA North America Services LLC, et al., Case No. 19STCV37280, in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.  As part of the settlement, IKEA did not admit any wrongdoing.

The settlement benefits consumers who used a debit or credit card at any IKEA retail store between Oct. 18, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019 and who received an electronically printed receipt displaying the first six and last four digits of their payment card number.

  The settlement may pay those with valid claims $30 to $60, but see the official settlement site for details on submitting a valid claim.

