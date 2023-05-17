Ie: Wexford politicians urged not to post ‘deadly dangerous’ pictures with students

David Looby reports:

New Ross district councillor Bridín Murphy has appealed to Co Wexford politicians to not post photos of themselves with pupils, having received a complaint from a parent on the matter.

Speaking at the May New Ross Municipal District meeting, Cllr Murphy said: “On the issue of child protection I have noticed in recent times a number of public representatives putting photos of children who are not their own up on social media. That is a huge child protection issue.”Cllr Murphy said doing this also constitutes a data breach.

“If it comes through our doors it will also be reported to the Data Protection Commission.”

Read more at Independent.ie.

