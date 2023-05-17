Ie: Wexford politicians urged not to post ‘deadly dangerous’ pictures with students

May 172023
May 17, 2023 Breaches, Non-U.S., Online, Youth & Schools
David Looby reports:
New Ross district councillor Bridín Murphy has appealed to Co Wexford politicians to not post photos of themselves with pupils, having received a complaint from a parent on the matter.
Speaking at the May New Ross Municipal District meeting, Cllr Murphy said: “On the issue of child protection I have noticed in recent times a number of public representatives putting photos of children who are not their own up on social media. That is a huge child protection issue.”Cllr Murphy said doing this also constitutes a data breach.
“If it comes through our doors it will also be reported to the Data Protection Commission.”
