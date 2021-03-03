IE: Researchers can now apply for access to Covid-19 data

Jenny Darmody reports:

An application process has been put in place to enable registered researchers to apply for access to Ireland’s Covid-19 data research hub.

Since April 2020, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has been maintaining a Covid-19 data research hub.

This data has been solely used by a sub-group of the National Public Health Emergency Team to conduct statistical analysis on healthcare data.

Now, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, TD, has launched an initiative that will make it possible for registered researchers to safely and securely access this data hub for health research purposes.