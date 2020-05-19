IE: Local TD accuses Health Service Executive of data breach over disclosure of workers medical data to employers
May 192020
GBFM reports:
The Data Protection Commission is examining complaints it has received in relation to Covid-19 test results being made available to employers before staff members.
When there are mass screenings of workers – such as in factories – the results have sometimes been given to the employer before the workers.
The issue was raised by Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughton in the Dail last week, where he called on the Minister of Health to explain why workers data protection rights were being ignored.
