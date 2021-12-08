Ie: Irish Regulator Submits Draft Decision on Instagram’s Use of Children’s Data

Robert Bateman reports:

The Irish data regulator has submitted a draft decision about Instagram’s user registration process to other EU data protection authorities, bringing the total number of ongoing Irish investigations into Meta (formerly Facebook) companies to three.

In a 7 Dec. news release on its website, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it was submitting the decision pursuant to Article 60 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as part of a process that enables other EU regulators to scrutinise decisions affecting individuals in multiple member states.

The DPC’s news release did not provide details of draft decision, but it is likely to relate a statutory inquiry announced by the regulator last October into how Instagram’s parent company justifies the processing of children’s data.

Data scientist David Stier lodged a complaint against Instagram in September 2020 after exposing a “loophole” in the app that allowed children to convert their personal accounts to business accounts.