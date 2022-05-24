Ie: Hospice worker’s rights breached during investigation into unauthorised breaks, court upholds

May 242022
May 24, 2022
EchoLive reports:
The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision that a hospice employee’s data protection rights were breached over the use of data from CCTV footage in a disciplinary investigation into unauthorised breaks.
The disciplinary action against Cormac Doolin arose as a result of an inquiry into graffiti which had been carved into a table of the staff tearoom saying: “Kill all whites, ISIS is my life”.
