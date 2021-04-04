IE: Donnelly is accused of data breach

Maeve Sheehan reports:

Lawyers acting for women caught up in the CervicalCheck debacle have reported Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to the Data Protection Commission.

Mr Donnelly has been accused of an alleged data breach and “unauthorised” use of the women’s home addresses by writing to them directly about the CervicalCheck tribunal.

Stephen Donnelly wrote to the women on November 28 to “update” them on the tribunal and encouraged them to take part as it was a more “sensitive and less confrontational alternative” to the High Court and a better way to progress legal actions.