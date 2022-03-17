Idaho’s Proposed Abortion Ban Lets Rapists’ Families Profit Off Bounties

Mar 172022
March 17, 2022 Featured News, Healthcare, Laws
Nick Visser reports:
An Idaho bill that would allow a pregnant woman’s family members to sue abortion providers also includes a controversial twist. It would allow a rapist’s family members to sue the victim’s doctor under the same proposal, the legislation’s Republican sponsor confirmed this week.
The Idaho bill, S.B. 1309, is modeled after Texas’ 6-week abortion ban that went into effect in September. It’s different, however, in that it limits who can sue once a woman obtains an abortion. Under the Idaho law, abortion providers can be sued by the patient, the father of a fetus or their family members.
