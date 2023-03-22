Idaho hospital will stop delivering babies as doctors flee state due to abortion ban

This is a healthcare crisis that politicians have caused by their attempts to impose their will and beliefs on women. Do members of the Supreme Court who overturned Roe feel accountable at all, or do they tell themselves this is the states’ doing and the states have the right to do this?
Gloria Oladipo reports:
An Idaho hospital has planned to stop delivering babies, with the medical center’s managers citing increasing criminalization of physicians and the inability to retain pediatricians as major reasons.
Bonner General Health, the only hospital in Sandpoint, Idaho, announced on Friday that it would no longer provide labor, delivery and a host of other obstetrical services.
Spelling of reporter’s name corrected post-publication.